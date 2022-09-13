Rays place Brandon Lowe (back) on IL

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays placed second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with lower back discomfort.

Lowe did not play in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader between the Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, won by Tampa Bay. The move is retroactive to Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled catcher Rene Pinto from Triple-A Durham.

Lowe, 28, last played Sunday, going 0-for-5 in the loss to the New York Yankees. He was on the IL earlier this month with an arm contusion.

Lowe is batting .221 with eight home runs and 31 runs in 65 games. Last season, he established career bests of 39 homers and 99 RBIs.

Pinto, 25, is batting .206 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 22 games for the Rays this season. He made his major league debut in April.

