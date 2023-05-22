Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses first day of OTAs

Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and newly minted highest-paid player in NFL history Lamar Jackson missed the first day of OTAs on Monday, but he is expected to report this week.

It’s unclear why Jackson wasn’t there Monday. OTAs are voluntary. Jackson has also missed the team’s voluntary workouts.

The Ravens are implementing a new offense under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Jackson signed a five-year contract worth $260 million days ahead of the NFL draft. The deal included $185 million in guaranteed money.

Jackson missed the final five games of the 2022 regular season, plus the wild-card playoff loss at Cincinnati, with a knee sprain. It was the second straight season in which his season ended with an injury. He missed the final four games in 2021 due to a ankle injury.

In 12 games last season, Jackson threw for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also led the Ravens in rushing with 764 yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson has played in 70 games (61 starts) since the Ravens selected him with the last pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 12,209 yards with 101 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. He has run for 4,437 yards and 24 scores.

He has a 45-16 record as a starter.

–Field Level Media