Ravens QB Lamar Jackson injures knee vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained a knee injury and is questionable to return for Sunday’s game against the visiting Denver Broncos.

On the final play of the first quarter, Jackson took a 6-yard loss when he was sacked by Denver linebacker Jonathon Cooper that moved Baltimore back to its own 27. Jackson headed for the medical tent and was replaced by Tyler Huntley, who promptly completed an 11-yard pass to Devin Duvernay

Before the sack, Jackson completed three of four passes for 11 yards and also gained nine yards on his only carry. He entered Sunday with 17 passing touchdowns and three rushing scores while throwing for 2,231 yards.

The Ravens trailed 3-0 when Jackson exited.

