Ravens plan for QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley in Sunday’s game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four consecutive games in the rivalry.

Huntley went 0-2 against the Steelers last season, including a 16-13 loss in overtime in which the Steelers picked off two passes.

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, did not practice all week after sustaining a knee injury in last Sunday’s 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. Jackson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and could be sidelined up to three weeks, ESPN reported on Monday.

“It looks like it’s going to be Tyler on Sunday,” Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice.

Huntley, 24, relieved Jackson and completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards with an interception against the Broncos.

“It’s really hard to replace a guy like Lamar,” Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley said. “He’s been in the system for a couple of years now. He can do some similar things, but I think Lamar is in a class of his own with what he can do with his legs, throwing the ball, just his command of the offense.

Jackson, 25, is crucial to the Ravens offense. Last season, he missed the final four games because of an ankle injury, and Baltimore was 0-4 in his absence.

The league MVP in 2019, Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his passes this season for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s the team’s leading rusher, running for 764 yards with three touchdowns.

The Ravens listed linebackers Patrick Queen (thigh), Kristian Welch (concussion), Del’Shawn Phillips (quad) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (toe) as questionable despite all four players participating fully in practice on Friday. Guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) also is questionable after being limited in Friday’s session.

Cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring) did not practice all week and was ruled out for the contest.

