fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published July 7, 2022

Ravens bring back outside linebacker Justin Houston on 1-year deal

Sportsnaut
Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens re-signed four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Justin Houston to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Financial terms were not announced by the club.

Houston, 33, had 4.5 sacks and 34 tackles in 15 starts for the Ravens in 2021, his first season in Baltimore.

He has 102 sacks in 149 career games (143 starts) for the Kansas City Chiefs (2011-18), Indianapolis Colts (2019-20) and Ravens. He was selected in the third round of the 2011 draft by the Chiefs.

Houston was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, when he finished with 22 sacks.

–Field Level Media

Share: