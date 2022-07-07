Ravens bring back outside linebacker Justin Houston on 1-year deal

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens re-signed four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Justin Houston to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Financial terms were not announced by the club.

Welcome back @JHouston50?? We’ve agreed to terms on a 1-year deal?? pic.twitter.com/VoB58dJodb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 7, 2022

Houston, 33, had 4.5 sacks and 34 tackles in 15 starts for the Ravens in 2021, his first season in Baltimore.

He has 102 sacks in 149 career games (143 starts) for the Kansas City Chiefs (2011-18), Indianapolis Colts (2019-20) and Ravens. He was selected in the third round of the 2011 draft by the Chiefs.

Houston was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, when he finished with 22 sacks.

–Field Level Media