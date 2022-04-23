fbpx
Published April 23, 2022

Raptors’ Fred VanVleet (hip) departs game vs. 76ers

Apr 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles to the basket past Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet left Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday due to a left hip strain.

VanVleet sustained the injury in the second quarter and headed to the locker room.

With the Raptors leading 45-36 at the time, but on the verge of elimination down 3-0 in the first-round playoff series, VanVleet was visibly upset as he exited the court with 4:57 to play in the first half, tearing his jersey apart down the middle in frustration.

He scored five points with three assists in 15 minutes.

An All-Star this season, Van Vleet put together his most productive scoring season as a pro for the Raptors. He averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game, to go along with career bests in assists (6.7) and rebounds (4.4).

The 28-year-old has played his entire six-year NBA career in Toronto. He went undrafted despite being a college star at Wichita State.

–Field Level Media

