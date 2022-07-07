Raptors’ Chris Boucher signs multi-year deal

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors forward/center Chris Boucher signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the team on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Raptors.

“Chris epitomizes hard work and perseverance. He has shown us that he values being a member of this team through his commitment to continual improvement, and finding ways to impact winning on the court,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a news release. “Even after his successes last season, he has told us he’s not satisfied — and that mindset is why we’re excited to welcome him back to Toronto.”

Boucher, 29, averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 80 games last season.

He has contributed 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 231 career games (23 starts) with the Golden State Warriors (2017-18) and Raptors.

–Field Level Media