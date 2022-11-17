Texas Rangers to host 2024 All-Star Game

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

It will be the first All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the team’s home since 2020. The 1995 game was played at the Rangers’ previous home, originally known as The Ballpark in Arlington.

The game is scheduled for July 16, 2024. Next year’s All-Star Game, the 93rd edition of the Midsummer Classic, is set for July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Globe Life Field was on the big stage in 2020 when it hosted postseason play with limited fans on hand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week,” commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday in a news release. “The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer.”

–Field Level Media