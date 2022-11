Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds acquired outfielder Nick Solak from the Texas Rangers on Thursday for cash considerations.

Solak finished the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list with a right foot fracture. The Rangers placed him on the IL Sept. 21.

Solak, 27, batted .207 with three home runs and 14 runs in 35 games. He’s a career .252 hitter with 21 home runs in four seasons, all with the Rangers.

