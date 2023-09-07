Rangers place OF Adolis Garcia (knee) on 10-day injured list

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers placed All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia on the 10-day injured list on Thursday because of a patellar tendon strain in his right knee.

The right fielder was injured in the second inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Astros after trying to rob Michael Brantley of a homer. Garcia leaped and was unsuccessful in making the catch, landing awkwardly on his right leg.

Trainers attended to Garcia, and he was visibly upset when told he would have to leave the game. Garcia was evaluated with an MRI on Thursday that confirmed the injury.

In a corresponding move, the Rangers announced they will call up top prospect Evan Carter from Triple-A Round Rock in time for Friday’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.

Carter, 21, was selected by Texas in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Elizabethton (Tenn.) High School. This season, playing for Triple-A, Double-A and Rookie League teams, the outfielder is batting .288 with 13 home runs and 67 RBIs in 420 at-bats over 108 games.

Garcia, a two-time All-Star, led the American League through Wednesday with 100 RBIs and ranked third with 34 homers. He is batting .244 with 26 doubles, a .322 on-base percentage and .494 slugging percentage.

The 30-year-old has 92 homers and 291 RBIs over the past three seasons.

–Field Level Media