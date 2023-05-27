Texas Rangers place Ezequiel Duran (oblique) on IL

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers placed infielder/outfielder Ezequiel Duran on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Duran, 24, has mild discomfort in his right oblique. His IL designation is retroactive to Wednesday.

Duran is batting .301 with seven homers and 23 RBIs through 40 games in his second season with Texas.

The Rangers also activated outfielder Travis Jankowski from the 10-day injured list, placed right-hander Dane Dunning on paternity leave and recalled left-hander Cody Bradford from Triple-A Round Rock.

Jankowski, 31, has been out since May 8 with a right hamstring strain. He is hitting .309 with nine RBIs and five stolen bases in 25 games.

Dunning, 28, is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 12 games (four starts) this season.

Bradford, 25, made his MLB debut on May 15 and allowed six runs on seven hits in five innings in a 12-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

–Field Level Media