Published June 16, 2022

Rangers activate pitcher Jose Leclerc after Tommy John surgery

Sep 29, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc (25) in action during the game between the Rangers and the Yankees in the final home game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers made a trio of additions Thursday, activating right-hander Jose Leclerc from the 60-day injured list, while left-hander Brett Martin and outfielder Steele Walker were welcomed back from the COVID-19 list.

Leclerc, 28, last pitched in 2020 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. In five career seasons, all with the Rangers, he is 6-10 with a 3.19 ERA in 190 appearances (three starts) and has 29 saves.

Martin, 27, is 0-4 with a 4.34 ERA in 23 major league appearances this season and is 7-12 with a 3.82 ERA in 155 career outings over four seasons in Texas.

Walker, 25, made his major league debut June 5 and had one hit in his first 14 at-bats. After being activated on Thursday, he was immediately optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, along with left-hander Kolby Allard, who was 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA in seven appearances this season.

–Field Level Media

