RAMZES666 returns to Virtus.pro roster

Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev has rejoined the Virtus.pro Dota 2 roster.

The 23-year-old Russian played for VP from 2016-19 before moving to Evil Geniuses and Natus Vincere.

“VP is my home, the one I have a lot of good memories with. We have achieved a lot together, and now it’s time to make a new story,” RAMZES said in a news release Saturday. “I have had a chance to meet the guys from the current roster and we got along pretty well. We are all eager to play and win.”

RAMZES666 joins a VP lineup that includes countrymen Danil “gpk” Skutin, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin, Daniyal “yamich” Lazebnyy and Egor “Xakoda” Lipartiia.

–Field Level Media