Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his right ankle Wednesday.

Coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday that Kupp has a high-ankle sprain and will undergo a procedure known as “tightrope” surgery.

The team planned to place Kupp on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games.

McVay did not rule Kupp out for the season.

The Rams (3-6) have lost three straight and five of their last six. The defending champions are in last place in the NFC West.

Kupp, 29, has 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games this season.

He led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and TD receptions (16) in 2021, earning Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP honors.

He departed Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter.

Kupp jumped in the air near the sideline in an attempt to grab an off-target pass from backup quarterback John Wolford and came to the ground, where Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson rolled over his leg.

