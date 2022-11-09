Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol Wednesday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the move comes on the direction of the team’s medical staff, who noted something wasn’t quite right with Stafford after last week’s loss at Tampa.

“It’s more importantly about the person, than the player in these types of things as we know,” McVay said Wednesday. “… We’ll take it a day at a time with him and that’s what our medical experts determined, just based on some of the things that they gathered was the smart and right course of action.”

Stafford played the entire game against the Bucs, going 13-for-27 for 165 yards and a touchdown.

John Wolford is the primary backup to Stafford on the depth chart. Bryce Perkins is also on the 53-man roster. Wolford has appeared in four games over three seasons for the Rams, going 1-0 as a starter. He’s thrown 42 career regular-season passes in the NFL and started a 2020 playoff game before departing early with a head injury.

Stafford has thrown for 1,928 yards and eight touchdowns against eight interceptions this season. He has been sacked 28 times, third most in the NFL, as the team has been dealing with injuries on the offensive line.

The Rams (3-5) host division rival Arizona (3-6) this Sunday.

