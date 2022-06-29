Quincy Crew top nouns at DPC ESL One Summer

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Quincy Crew cruised to a 2-0 win over nouns on Wednesday in a first-place battle at the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

Thanks to a 47-minute win on red and a 45-minute victory on green, Quincy Crew improved to 5-0. nouns fell to 4-1.

The United States’ Yawar “YawaR” Hassan led Quincy Crew with an average 8.5/1.0/15.5 kill-death-assist ratio. Brazil’s Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costabile paced nouns at 5.5/4.0/7.0.

In the day’s other match, Wildcard Gaming (2-3) prevailed 2-0 against The Cut (1-4). Wildcard won in 46 minutes on red and 36 minutes on green.

Luke “YamSun” Wang logged an average 11.0/3.5/19.5 K-D-A ratio for Wildcard. Griffin “Scourge McDuck” Pappert wound up at 7.0/5.0/10.5 for The Cut.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 4 action concludes Saturday with two matches:

–Evil Geniuses vs. 5RATFORCESTAFF

–TSM vs. felt

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

1. Quincy Crew, 5-0 (10-0)

2. nouns, 4-1 (8-5)

3. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (7-3)

4. TSM, 2-2 (5-4)

5. Wildcard Gaming, 2-3 (5-6)

6. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-3 (3-6)

7. The Cut, 1-4 (3-9)

8. felt, 0-4 (0-8)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media