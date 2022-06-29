fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published June 29, 2022

Quincy Crew top nouns at DPC ESL One Summer

Sportsnaut
Aug 25, 2018; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Fans watch as Team Evil Geniuses plays Team LGD in the lower bracket final of the International Dota 2 Championships at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The championships are eSports largest annual tournament with approximately $25 million U.S. in prize money to be awarded. Dota 2 is a free 10-player online video game with two teams of players from all over the world competing against one another in each game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Quincy Crew cruised to a 2-0 win over nouns on Wednesday in a first-place battle at the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

Thanks to a 47-minute win on red and a 45-minute victory on green, Quincy Crew improved to 5-0. nouns fell to 4-1.

The United States’ Yawar “YawaR” Hassan led Quincy Crew with an average 8.5/1.0/15.5 kill-death-assist ratio. Brazil’s Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costabile paced nouns at 5.5/4.0/7.0.

In the day’s other match, Wildcard Gaming (2-3) prevailed 2-0 against The Cut (1-4). Wildcard won in 46 minutes on red and 36 minutes on green.

Luke “YamSun” Wang logged an average 11.0/3.5/19.5 K-D-A ratio for Wildcard. Griffin “Scourge McDuck” Pappert wound up at 7.0/5.0/10.5 for The Cut.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 4 action concludes Saturday with two matches:
–Evil Geniuses vs. 5RATFORCESTAFF
–TSM vs. felt

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:
1. Quincy Crew, 5-0 (10-0)
2. nouns, 4-1 (8-5)
3. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (7-3)
4. TSM, 2-2 (5-4)
5. Wildcard Gaming, 2-3 (5-6)
6. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-3 (3-6)
7. The Cut, 1-4 (3-9)
8. felt, 0-4 (0-8)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points:
1. $30,000, 500 points
2. $28,000, 300 points
3. $27,000, 200 points
4. $26,000, 100 points
5. $25,000, 50 points
6. $24,000, no points
7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II
8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media

Share: