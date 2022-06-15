Quincy Crew, The Cut earn wins in DPC ESL One Summer

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Quincy Crew swept TSM 2-0 on Wednesday to remain unbeaten in the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

Both Quincy Crew and TSM had won their prior match to open the tournament.

In the day’s other match, The Cut edged 5RATFORCESTAFF 2-1 in a showdown between teams that had lost their opener.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for the $500,000 ESL One Arlington event to be played in August, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Quincy Crew opened with a 46-minute win on red, then closed out TSM with a 32-minute victory on green.

The United States’ Yawar “YawaR” Hassan led Quincy Crew with an average 10.5/0.5/9.5 kill-death-assist ratio. Peru’s Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor paced TSM with an average 4.5/2.0/5.5 K-D-A ratio.

The Cut claimed a 54-minute victory on green before 5RATFORCESTAFF pulled even by winning in 40 minutes on red. On the decisive third map, The Cut won in 49 minutes on green.

Griffin “Scourge McDuck” Pappert of the United States put up an average 9.0/2.7/16.0 K-D-A ratio for The Cut. Another American, David “dnm” Cossio, wound up at 9.0/3.7/7.7 for 5RATFORCESTAFF.

Action resumes Saturday with two matches:

–Evil Geniuses vs. The Cut

–TSM vs. 5RATFORCESTAFF

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record

T1. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. nouns, 2-0 (4-1)

T3. Evil Geniuses, 1-1 (3-2)

T3. TSM, 1-1 (2-2)

T3. Wildcard Gaming, 1-1 (2-2)

T3. The Cut, 1-1 (2-3)

T7. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 0-2 (1-4)

T7. felt, 0-2 (0-4)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media