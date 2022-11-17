QB questions resolved, Texas Tech thinking bowl bid at Iowa State

Credit: Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have postseason in mind for a second straight season when they visit Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) ended a two-game slide with a 43-28 win over visiting Kansas (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday, while Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) lost for the sixth time in its past seven games with a 20-14 setback at Oklahoma State.

The Red Raiders, who knocked off Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl last year, can become bowl-eligible with a win on Saturday or by knocking off visiting Oklahoma (5-5. 2-5) to conclude the regular season on Nov. 26.

Iowa State must win its final two games, including a trip to face TCU (10-0, 7-0) on Nov. 26, if it is to be eligible for the postseason for the sixth straight season.

The Cyclones lost to Clemson 20-13 in the Cheez-It-Bowl last year.

“(Saturday) is Senior Day and why we’re even close is because of our senior class,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I get it. I would understand why our fans are frustrated. I would understand why everybody would be frustrated because we all want to win.”

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough made his first start on Saturday since suffering a shoulder injury during a season-opening win over Murray State.

Shough hit 20 of 33 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown, in addition to rushing for 76 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Texas Tech finished with 510 yards total offense, including 264 on the ground, and outscored the Jawhawks 16-7 in the fourth quarter.

“We talked this week about finishing games in the fourth quarter,” McGuire said. “I thought we did such a good job of finishing that game as a team.”

Iowa State committed five turnovers and squandered a 14-10, fourth-quarter lead against Oklahoma State by giving up 10 points in a span of 4:59 in the fourth quarter.

Hunter Dekkers went 28-for-42 passing for 274 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, bringing his season total to 267 for 398 (67.1 percent) for 2,644 yards with 17 scores and 13 interceptions.

Xavier Hutchinson, who had 10 catches for 106 yards against the Cowboys, is first in the FBS in receptions (97), third in receiving yards (1,059) and tied for 40th in touchdown receptions (six).

Texas Tech’s 41-38 victory over the Cyclones in Lubbock, Texas last year ended the Red Raiders’ five-game losing streak to Iowa State.

The Red Raiders lead the all-time series 12-8.

–Field Level Media