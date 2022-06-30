PUBG Mobile announces 2022 events with combined $7M prize pool

Credit: Krafton

PUBG Mobile will return to the esports stage later this year with two events featuring a combined prize pool of $7 million.

PUBG Mobile announced Thursday that the second annual PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) will be played Aug. 11-20 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a live crowd.

The event will be split into two weeks with a total of $3 million on the line. A PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is also in the works and will feature a $4 million prize pool. A date for the PMGC was not announced.

The PMWI will begin with the Main Tournament Aug. 11-13, featuring 18 teams competing for shares of a $2 million purse. Then, 12 teams will stick around for the Afterparty Showdown Aug. 18-20 to battle for the remaining $1 million.

The top five teams from the Main Tournament will qualify for the Afterparty Showdown, along with six teams selected from the various regions and an additional “special invite,” PUBG Mobile said in a news release.

