PSG Talon release Bay, Juhan from roster

PSG Talon parted ways with mid laner Jun-byeong “Bay” Park and jungler Ju-han “Juhan” Lee on Thursday following a disappointing performance at the 2022 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

“Thank you both for all the hard work this Spring and MSI. We as the PSG FAM wish you all the best for everything going forward,” PSG Talon wrote on Twitter.

PSG Talon finished in fifth-sixth place in the 11-team event.

South Koreans Bay and Juhan, both 20, competed with Team Dynamics and Nongshim RedForce and Nongshim Challengers before joining PSG Talon in December.

PSG Talon’s roster consists of Taiwan’s Chia-Hsiang “Hanabi” Sua and Shang-Chih “Azhi” Huang as well as Hong Kong’s Chun Kit “Unified” Wong and Kai Wing “Kaiwing” Ling.

–Field Level Media