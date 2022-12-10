Providence annihilates Albany with balanced attack

Credit: Eric Rueb / The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ed Croswell scored 18 points to headline a balanced scoring effort that propelled Providence to a dominant 93-55 victory over visiting Albany on Saturday to wrap up nonconference play in Providence, R.I.

Croswell made 8 of 13 shots from the floor and was one of six Friars in double figures. Noah Locke (13 points), Rafael Castro (12), Devin Carter (11), Bryce Hopkins (11) and Alyn Breed (10) were also efficient for Providence (8-3), which shot 54.8 percent from the field (34 of 62).

The Friars were also dominant on the boards, outrebounding the Great Danes (3-8) by a 48-30 margin. Castro hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds, and Croswell supplied seven. Jayden Pierre dished 11 assists.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. produced 19 points and four rebounds for Albany, which went just 6-for-30 (20 percent) from beyond the arc. Malik Edmead and Jonathan Beagle contributed nine points apiece, while Sarju Patel had eight points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.

Croswell had six points and Hopkins had five during an extended 22-7 Friars run in the second half that allowed Providence to open up a commanding 71-42 lead.

That surge seemed to take away any hope the Great Danes had left, and Albany’s deficit eventually ballooned to as much as 41 points before the Friars cruised to their third straight win.

Albany hung with Providence early, keeping things within nine for nearly 13 1/2 minutes to open the game. But Croswell capped a 9-2 run with an easy layup to give the Friars their first double-digit advantage at 25-14.

Providence then got out in transition and drew contact often, sinking nine free throws over the final 6:05 of the half to open up a 17-point lead by the break. Breed led all scorers through the first 20 minutes of action with 10 points, while Locke chipped in eight for the Friars.

Aaron Reddish and Drumgoole each posted six points in the first half for Albany, which shot just 2 of 14 from deep and committed nine turnovers before intermission.

–Field Level Media