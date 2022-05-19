Predators sign coach John Hynes to two-year extension

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes signed a two-year contract extension on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Hynes, who owns a 92-64-10 record since replacing Peter Laviolette in January 2020.

The Predators (45-30-7, 97 points) were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of this season’s playoffs.

Hynes, 47, had been signed through the 2021-22 season with a team option for 2022-23.

He coached the New Jersey Devils from 2015-19 and posted a 150-159-45 record. His career record in the playoffs is just 4-15.

