Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to reportedly step down after NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is reportedly expected to step down following the 2022 NFL Draft, creating vacancies at general manager and quarterback for the Steelers for the first time in two decades.

Ben Roethlisberger already signaled his retirement and was honored in his final game at Heinz Field, but many anticipated Colbert would lead the search for the next Steelers starting quarterback. While Pittsburgh’s general manager will have a voice in the search, it appears the franchise is bracing for an even bigger change.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Colbert’s contract expires after the 2022 NFL Draft. Once the draft is finished, it’s expected that Colbert will step away from the organization and will ‘retire sooner rather than later’ following his final draft.

The well-regarded NFL executive joined the franchise in 2000 as its director of football operations. While he wasn’t promoted to general manager until 2010, he has overseen decisions on football personnel for more than two decades in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers record (Kevin Colbert era): 225-124-3

With three Super Bowl appearances and two Lombardi Trophies, Colbert will certainly be headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There would certainly be interest around the league in bringing him on as a general manager, but his days leading a front office seem to be drawing to a close by his choice.

The Steelers will conduct a thorough search for their next general manager, but the next hire might be an in-house candidate. Omar Khan, vice president of football operations and business administration, along with pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt are likely the favorites to succeed Colbert.

As for replacing Roethlisberger, the Steelers will have a few options to choose from on the trade market and in the NFL Draft this offseason.

