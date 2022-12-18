Pirates obtain Connor Joe from Rockies for minor leaguer

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder/first baseman Connor Joe from the Colorado Rockies on Sunday for minor league right-hander Nick Garcia.

Joe batted .238 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 111 games last season. He batted .262 with a .368 on-base percentage in the first half before dropping to .139 and .209, respectively, in the second half.

Joe reached base in 35 straight games from April 29 to June 9, the second-longest streak by any major leaguer in 2022.

The 30-year-old Joe finished the season on the injured list with a serratus strain, which typically causes pain in the chest, rib or back areas.

Joe has a .247 career average with 15 homers and 63 RBIs in 182 games with the San Francisco Giants (2019) and Rockies (2021-22).

This marks Joe’s second stint in the Pirates’ organization. He was a first-round pick (39th overall) by Pittsburgh in 2014 after being a college standout at San Diego, where one of his teammates was Kris Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP.

Garcia, 23, went 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 25 games (23 starts) for High-A Greensboro last season. He was a third-round pick in 2020 by the Pirates.

