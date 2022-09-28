Pirates complete sweep of Reds with 10-inning win

Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Newman’s two-out RBI single in the 10th inning Wednesday gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3 win and a three-game sweep over the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

After the Reds scored three runs in the top of the ninth to tie it, the Pirates faced Alexis Diaz (6-3) in the 10th. Pinch-runner Rodolfo Castro opened at second, and Cincinnati intentionally walked Ben Gamel. Ke’Bryan Hayes struck out and Jack Suwinski was out on a pop foul before Newman singled to shallow center to drive in Castro.

That gave Newman a 10-game hitting streak and five career walk-off hits.

Oneil Cruz hit a two-run double and Miguel Andujar added an RBI double for the Pirates (59-97).

Pittsburgh starter Bryse Wilson pitched eight scoreless innings. He gave up three hits and a walk, with six strikeouts.

Yohan Ramirez (3-1) pitched a scoreless 10th inning,

Kyle Farmer and Jake Fraley homered, and Jose Barrero was 3 for 4 with the only hits off Wilson for the Reds (60-96).

Cincinnati starter Luis Cessa allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, with two strikeouts and two walks.

In the first, Cruz singled to left and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A groundout by Bryan Reynolds got Cruz to third. Andujar, in his third game since being claimed by Pittsburgh off waivers from the New York Yankees, doubled to left-center to drive in Cruz for a 1-0 Pirates lead.

The Pirates scored two more in the second. Cal Mitchell led off with a single to right. After Newman popped out in foul territory, Jose Godoy picked up his first hit of the season, a single to right, moving Mitchell to second. Ji Hwan Bae walked to load the bases. Cruz followed with a two-run double off the wall in right to make it 3-0.

In the ninth against reliever Chase De Jong, Spencer Steer singled to left before Farmer hit his 14th homer, to left, to close it to 3-2. Fraley followed with his 11th homer, to right, to tie it.

–Field Level Media