Pirates acquire Josh VanMeter from D-backs

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired infielder Josh VanMeter from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for a pitching prospect.

VanMeter, 27, appeared in a career-high 112 games for Arizona last season. He hit .212 with six home runs, 36 RBIs and three stolen bases.

In 233 career games, VanMeter is hitting .212 with 16 homers, 65 RBIs and 13 steals.

The Diamondbacks received right-hander Listher Sosa in exchange for VanMeter. The 20-year-old Sosa went 3-1 with a 4.31 ERA in 11 games (two starts) for a pair of rookie-league teams last season. He struck out 33 batters in 31 1/3 innings.

