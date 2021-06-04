Phoenix Mercury beat Chicago Sky in overtime

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) makes a shot while guarded by Minnesota Lynx forward Asjha Jones (15) at the U.S. Airways Center in Phoenix, AZ, on Friday, August 7, 2015. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 73-66. Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner

The Phoenix Mercury secured their third straight victory following a 77-74 overtime victory over the Chicago Sky. The loss for the Sky is their sixth straight.

The Mercury improve their record to 5-3 on the season including a 3-1 record without Diana Taurasi, out with an injury, in the lineup.

Chicago drops to 2-6 on the season, losing six consecutive games. Candace Parker has been out with an ankle injury only playing in the season opener for the team.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Mercury scoring a season-high 28 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field. In each of the last three games, Diggins-Smith has averaged 24.3 points on 48% shooting from the field and 24-for-29 from the free-throw line.

Britney Griner finished the game with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks followed by Kia Nurse who posted 14 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Kaleah Copper led the Sky with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Stefanie Dolson scored 12 points and Astou Ndour-Fall recorded 11 points and four rebounds.

After an even scoring affair in the first quarter ending with the Mercury leading 18-16, the second quarter seemed to be going in the same direction until Phoenix went on a run to push their lead to double digits in the final minutes. They went into halftime leading 34-26.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kia Nurse combined to score 21 points in the first half scoring 12 and nine points respectively.

It was in the third quarter that for the second time this season, Britney Griner completed a dunk. However, it was the Chicago Sky that turned the momentum in their favor in the period outscoring the Mercury 25-9 including a 7-0 run in the final minute. Kaleah Copper led the way for the Sky scoring eight points in the period.

In the fourth, after the Sky pushed their lead to as high as 13 points with 7:42 remaining, the Mercury went on a run led by Diggins-Smith who scored 13 points in the fourth.

With 37.6 seconds remaining in regulation, Allie Quigley was called for a foul sending Skylar Diggins-Smith to the free-throw line with the Mercury trailing 65-62. After hitting two free throws, Courtney Vandersloot for the Sky was called for a technical foul leading to Diggins-Smith hitting the technical free throw to tie the game sending it to overtime.

With the game tied 74-74 with 34.1 seconds remaining in overtime, Britney Griner made a go-ahead layup to give the Mercury the lead on their way to victory.