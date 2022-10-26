fbpx
Published October 26, 2022

Aaron Nola to start for Phillies in Game 1 of World Series

Oct 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the NLCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night at Houston.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson also confirmed Wednesday that right-hander Zack Wheeler will be the Game 2 starter on Saturday.

The Houston Astros have yet to officially name their starter for the opener, with veteran right-hander Justin Verlander a likely candidate.

Nola, 29, was 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA and one shutout in 32 starts during the regular season, striking out 235 batters in 205 innings. He is 2-1 in the postseason with a 3.12 ERA in three starts.

Nola won his only start against the Astros this season, allowing two hits in 6 2/3 shutout innings in a 3-0 victory in Houston on Oct. 3. He struck out nine and walked none.

–Field Level Media

