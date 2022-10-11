Phillies reliever David Robertson (calf) to miss NLDS

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander David Robertson will miss the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves with a right calf strain sustained as he celebrated a home run in the wild-card round.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Robertson injured his calf while jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in the team’s clinching win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs, Robertson went 1-3 with a 2.70 ERA and six saves in 22 relief appearances for the Phillies during the regular season. He finished 11 games.

He had 20 saves total during the regular season for the Cubs and Phillies.

Robertson, 37, earned the win in relief in the Phillies’ 6-3 win over the Cardinals in Game 1 of their wild-card series.

Harper’s home run came in the second inning of Game 2; Robertson did not appear in that game.

“He’s devastated,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said, per MLB.com. “He really wanted to pitch in the series. He knows how big a part he is to this club, and he’s very disappointed. Trust me, he’s going to work and do everything he can to get back as soon as he can.

“Whether he’s available for the next round, we don’t know.”

Right-hander Nick Nelson took Robertson’s spot on the NLDS roster. Nelson went 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 47 appearances (two starts) for Philadelphia in the regular season.

The Phillies also left utilityman Nick Maton off the NLDS roster, replacing him with Dalton Guthrie, who played second base, third and right field in 14 games during the regular season. He hit .333 with a home run and five RBIs.

