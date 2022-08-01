fbpx
Published August 1, 2022

Phillies reinstate then DFA lefty pitcher Ryan Sherriff

Mar 21, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ryan Sherriff (60) throws a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ryan Sherriff was reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Monday, with the club promptly designating the reliever for assignment.

Sheriff, 32, did not pitch for the Phillies after he was a waiver claim during the offseason because of a left shoulder strain.

He had a 2.51 ERA in 14 games of a rehab assignment with three different Phillies minor league affiliates.

In parts of four major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays, Sherriff is 3-2 with a 3.65 ERA in 44 relief appearances.

–Field Level Media

