Phillies reinstate then DFA lefty pitcher Ryan Sherriff

Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ryan Sherriff was reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Monday, with the club promptly designating the reliever for assignment.

Sheriff, 32, did not pitch for the Phillies after he was a waiver claim during the offseason because of a left shoulder strain.

He had a 2.51 ERA in 14 games of a rehab assignment with three different Phillies minor league affiliates.

In parts of four major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays, Sherriff is 3-2 with a 3.65 ERA in 44 relief appearances.

