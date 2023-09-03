Phillies rally to get one back from Brewers

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to help the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rally for a 4-2 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon and avoid a three-game series sweep.

Trea Turner had two hits and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 14 games for the Phillies (75-61), who had lost three straight overall.

Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez pitched four innings in his first start since Aug. 13 because of a strained right hamstring. Suarez allowed two runs and five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Jeff Hoffman, Seranthony Dominguez (4-3), Matt Strahm and Jose Alvarado followed with scoreless innings before Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Brewers starter Wade Miley had a no-hitter for 5 2/3 innings, but ended up taking the loss after allowing four runs and four hits in 6 1/3 frames. Miley (7-4) struck out four and walked three.

William Contreras and Mark Canha homered for the Brewers (76-60), who had won 11 of 13.

Contreras extended his career-long hitting streak to 13 games and gave the Brewers an early 1-0 lead with a home run in the first inning.

Canha bounced his home run off the top of the right-field fence to lead off the third and extend the lead to 2-0.

Miley did not allow a base hit until Turner hit a hard one-hopper off the glove of third baseman Andruw Monasterio with two outs in the sixth to put runners on first and second. Nick Castellanos then lined an RBI double down the left field line to cut the lead to 2-1.

Miley had thrown 74 pitches when he came back out for the seventh. Bohm led off with a home run that barely cleared the wall in the left-center to tie it 2-2.

Realmuto followed with a blast to center to give Philadelphia a 3-2 lead.

After walking Cristian Pache with one out, Miley was replaced by Abner Uribe, who walked Kyle Schwarber with two outs before surrendering an RBI single to Turner to stretch the lead to 4-2.

Strahm started the seventh with the two-run lead and walked the first two batters he faced, but managed to strand both runners.

