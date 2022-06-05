Phillies’ Bryson Stott hits walk-off blast; Angels’ skid at 11

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson Stott hit a three-run, walk-off homer off Jimmy Herget with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 on Sunday.

Bryce Harper hit a grand slam, single and drove in four runs for the Phillies, who won their fourth in a row. Interim manager Rob Thomson has won all three games since replacing Joe Girardi.

Alec Bohm added three hits.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson lasted only 3 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and five runs with three strikeouts and two walks.

Corey Knebel (2-4) earned the win.

Matt Duffy’s RBI single off Knebel in the ninth had given the Angels a short-lived 7-6 advantage.

Duffy had two hits, Jared Walsh added a single and two RBI and Kurt Suzuki contributed two hits and an RBI for the Angels, who have dropped 11 consecutive games.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval tossed 4 2/3 innings and gave up four hits and two runs with four strikeouts and four walks.

Raisel Iglesias (1-4) took the loss.

In the fourth, the Angels loaded the bases with no outs and Walsh lined a two-run single to right for a 2-0 advantage. Jo Adell followed with an RBI infield single and Suzuki added an RBI single for a 4-0 lead. The Angels scored a fifth run on a fielder’s choice and an RBI by Tyler Wade.

The Phillies closed within 5-1 in the fifth when Nick Castellanos lofted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Rhys Hoskins. Realmuto then hit an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Mike Trout grounded out to deep in the hole to shortstop in the eighth, but Stott made a strong throw and extended Trout’s hitless streak to 0 for 26.

Brandon Marsh hit an RBI single later in the eighth for a 6-2 lead.

With one out in the eighth, the Phillies loaded the bases. Hoskins struck out swinging and Harper launched a grand slam off Iglesias to tie the game at 6. It was the sixth career grand slam of Harper’s career.

–Field Level Media