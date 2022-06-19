Phillies’ Bryce Harper (hand) out of lineup vs. Nationals

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper remained out of the starting lineup against the host Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon due to a blister on his left hand.

The Phillies, who entered the contest having won 14 of their last 16 games, have a day off on Monday. They open a two-game interleague series versus the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia interim manager Rob Thomson said the injury occurred “just from reps, hitting in the cage, all that stuff.”

Harper, 29, is batting a robust .404 (21-for-52) with five homers and 16 RBIs in 15 games this month. The two-time National League MVP is batting .326 with 15 homers and a team-leading 48 RBIs in 60 games this season.

–Field Level Media