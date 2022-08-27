Phillies activate outfielder Brandon Marsh from injured list

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated outfielder Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Marsh, 24, landed on the IL with a sprained left ankle on Aug. 18.

He is batting .250 with two RBIs in 12 games since being acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Phillies designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment in a corresponding transaction.

Zimmer, 29, was 4-for-16 in nine games after being claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 18.

–Field Level Media