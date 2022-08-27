fbpx
Published August 27, 2022

Phillies activate outfielder Brandon Marsh from injured list

Sportsnaut
Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) walks through in the dugout in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.Philadelphia Phillies At Cincinnati Reds
Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated outfielder Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Marsh, 24, landed on the IL with a sprained left ankle on Aug. 18.

He is batting .250 with two RBIs in 12 games since being acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Phillies designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment in a corresponding transaction.

Zimmer, 29, was 4-for-16 in nine games after being claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 18.

–Field Level Media

