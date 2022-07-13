Philadelphia Union permanently acquire F Julian Carranza

Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Union made the acquisition of forward Julian Carranza from Inter Miami CF a permanent move on Wednesday.

Inter Miami received $500,000 in general allocation money — $250,000 in both 2023 and 2024 — as well as a future transfer percentage to complete the deal.

Carranza, 22, has tallied a team-high seven goals and four assists in 16 games (15 starts) this season for the Union.

Philadelphia acquired him from Miami on loan last December for a 2022 second-round draft pick.

“We brought Julian in because we believed his work rate and intelligence would be a strong fit for our aggressive style of play and we are very happy with how quickly he has adapted,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a news release. “His goalscoring has been vital to the team’s success thus far and we expect him to maintain the high level he has shown as the season progresses.”

Carranza was voted the MLS Player of the Week after notching his first career hat trick in a 7-0 win against D.C. United last Friday.

He occupies a Young Designated Player spot with the Union and his contract is guaranteed through 2023 with an option for 2024.

–Field Level Media