Philadelphia Phillies advance to first World Series since 2009 as MLB world reacts

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are world series bound, completing a miracle run through the National League Playoffs with a 4-3 home win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia found itself up 3-1 in the series heading in. However, the team was down 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning when star outfielder Bryce Harper took to the plate against Padres reliever Robert Suarez. With San Diego six outs from forcing a Game 6, Harper had other ideas.

The former NL MVP blasted a two-run shot off his counterpart to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead. Within the matter of minutes, Ranger Suárez closed this one out for Philadelphia to send them to their first World Series since all the way back in 2009.

Things started out great for the Phillies as they took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a Rhys Hoskins homer. San Diego got on the board when Juan Soto blasted a solo shot in the fourth innig. Then in the seventh, Jake Cronenworth scored on a Josh Bell double before José Azócar was plated due to a wild pitch from Philadelphia Phillies releiver Seranthony Domínguez to give the Fiars a 3-2 lead.

This all set the stage for Harper to do his thing in October once again. With fans inside Citizens Bank Park on their feet, the future Hall of Famer delivered in his biggest at-bat as a member of the Phillies.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After posting an 87-75 record and finishing third in the NL East during the regular season, Philadelphia took out the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card beefore disposing of the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. They are now headed to October classic to likely take on the Houston Astros.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies win NL pennant

MLB world reacts to Philadelphia Phillies improbable World Series run

OMG OMG WE DID IT WE'RE NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/0g3Jr4NMXT — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 23, 2022

EAGLES 6-0 & THE PHILLIES GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES



Philly right now: pic.twitter.com/CpK8fwdZHc — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 23, 2022

"They're the best, they're unbelievable!"



-Phillies President Dave Dombrowski on the Philadelphia fans pic.twitter.com/2BRFKE9SUf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2022

Rob. Thomson. What a story. 👏



Tom Verducci spoke with the @Phillies manager after clinching the NL pennant. pic.twitter.com/0A0A5jZ2ox — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2022

Congratulations to the @Phillies for making it to the World Series!



The whole city is behind you. #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/SCTMKzamOa — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) October 23, 2022