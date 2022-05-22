Philadelphia Fusion remain unbeaten at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

Credit: Philadelphia Fusion

Philadelphia Fusion seized sole possession of first place in the East division of the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers on Sunday with a 3-0 victory against Guangzhou Charge.

The Fusion followed up a 2-0 win on Oasis with a 3-1 win on Eichenwalde and a 3-0 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

Seoul Dynasty and Hangzhou Spark also won Sunday and share second place in the East standings.

The Dynasty defeated Chengdu Hunters 3-0 with a 2-1 victory on Ilios, a 6-3 decision on Eichenwalde and a 1-0 win on Route 66.

The Spark had to fight for a 3-2 victory against winless Los Angeles Valiant. The Valiant opened with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower and the Spark evened the match with a 3-1 win on King’s Row. Los Angeles took the lead with a 2-1 win on Dorado, but the Spark answered with a 1-0 victory on Colosseo and a 2-0 win on Oasis.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Action resumes Thursday with three matches:

Philadelphia Fusion vs. Seoul Dynasty (East)

Chengdu Hunters vs. Hangzhou Spark (East)

Shanghai Dragons vs. Guangzhou Charge (East)

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +11, 5

2. Florida Mayhem, 3-2, +5, 3

T3. Dallas Fuel, 3-1, +4, 3

T3. Washington Justice, 3-1, +4, 3

T3. Houston Outlaws, 3-2, +4, 3

6. Toronto Defiant, 3-2, +1, 3

T7. Atlanta Reign, 2-1, +2, 2

T7. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-2, +2, 2

9. London Spitfire, 2-2, -1, 2

10. Boston Uprising, 1-3, -5, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-4, -8, 1

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-4, -9, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-4, -10, 0

East

1. Philadelphia Fusion, 2-0, +6, 2

T2. Hangzhou Spark, 2-1, +2, 2

T2. Seoul Dynasty, 2-1, +2, 2

4. Chengdu Hunters, 1-1, 0, 1

5. Shanghai Dragons, 1-1, -2, 1

6. Guangzhou Charge, 1-2, -4, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-3, -4, 0

–Field Level Media