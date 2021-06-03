Philadelphia Eagles reach deal with first-round pick DeVonta Smith

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; DeVonta Smith (Alabama) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by Philadelphia Eagles as the number ten overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with 2021 first-round draft pick DeVonta Smith, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

All first-round draft picks receive a four-year contract with a team-held option for the fifth season.

Per OvertheCap.com, the total value of Smith’s contract is $20.14 million.

The Eagles selected Smith, an Alabama product, with the 10th overall pick of the draft after he became the first wide receiver — and only the fourth wideout overall — to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991.

The Eagles acquired the 10th pick from the Cowboys for the No. 12 pick — which Dallas used to select Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons — and the 84th pick, which the Cowboys used to select Iowa pass rusher Chauncey Golston.

Smith, 22, had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 TDs last season to lead FBS in each category. He capped his collegiate career with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama’s 52-24 national championship-winning victory over Ohio State in January.

It was the second national title at Alabama for Smith, who left the game against the Buckeyes in the third quarter with a hand injury. Fully recovered, Smith participated in Philadelphia’s rookie camp last month.

–Field Level Media