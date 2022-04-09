WATCH: Pete Alonso smacks MLB’s first grand slam of 2022 season

It took just three days for the first grand slam of the 2022 MLB season, and to no surprise, it came off the bat of a two-time Home Run Derby champion. With the bases loaded in the top of the 5th inning, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso crushed a grand slam just over the left-field fence at Nationals Park in Washington. Plus, an epic bat flip, for all to see.

PETE ALONSO GRAND SLAAAAAAAAM 💥 pic.twitter.com/EvlDxpuwRa — SNY (@SNYtv) April 10, 2022

Alonso’s hit produced the first runs of the game for either side and put the Mets on track to head to their first 3-0 start since 2012.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone when Alonso hits a home run, he led the MLB in dingers as a rookie, making the All-Star team hitting 53 longballs. But this was the first grand slam of the 27-year-old slugger’s career, maybe that’s why we got a bat flip with so much flair behind it. Well-deserved.

Now that National League teams have a DH rule in place, we could see Alonso receive even more at-bats in his fourth season in the big leagues instead of getting a day off from playing his usual role as the starting first baseman.

Already having hit 107 HR in his career across just 373 games, there will likely be several more big blasts to come, and possibly a few more grand slams in Alonso’s future. This is only the beginning.

