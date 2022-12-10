Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) to sit vs. Cardinals

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots on Saturday ruled out receiver Jakobi Meyers due to a concussion for Monday night’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) were also ruled out by New England.

Meyers sustained the concussion during a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1.

Meyers has a team-best 593 receiving yards and ranks second on the Patriots with 50 receptions. He has played all four of his NFL seasons with New England.

The Patriots also listed running back Damien Harris (thigh) as doubtful and offensive tackles Trent Brown (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (calf, back) as questionable.

Meanwhile, Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said cornerback Byron Murphy (back) and receiver Rondale Moore (groin) will miss the contest. The club also listed guard Rashaad Coward (chest) as out on the club’s injury report.

Defensive end Zach Allen (illness) and defensive back Charles Washington (chest) are questionable.

–Field Level Media