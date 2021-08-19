New England Patriots QB Mac Jones wins prestigious award for academics

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones shouldn’t have any trouble deciphering the New England Patriots’ playbook.

On Thursday, Jones was named Academic All-American of the Year by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The award recognizes the top scholar-athlete in the nation without consideration of gender or sport.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Patriots, Jones led Alabama to the College Football Playoff championship following the 2020 season, but he clearly excelled in the classroom, too.

Jones, who turns 23 on Sept. 5, earned his undergraduate degree in communication studies with an unblemished 4.0 grade-point average in December 2019. A year later, he completed his master’s degree in sport hospitality, also with a 4.0 GPA.

“Being an Academic All-American is something I’ve always dreamed of and it has been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember,” Jones said in a news release. “Through hard work and help from close family, friends, teachers and mentors, I have long understood the importance of school, learning and leadership. Thank you to everyone who helped me along my academic journey.”

With the Patriots, Jones is vying with veteran Cam Newton for the No. 1 quarterback job. In his NFL debut on Aug. 12 in a preseason victory over the Washington Football Team, Jones completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 87 yards.

–Field Level Media