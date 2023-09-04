Patriots place OT Riley Reiff on IR to open season

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots placed veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff on injured reserve Monday, ruling him out for at least four games to begin the regular season.

Reiff suffered a right knee injury in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots signed Reiff as a free agent in March, and he was projected to be the team’s starting right tackle this season.

Reiff, 34, spent last season with the Chicago Bears, starting 10 of the 16 games he played. Reiff has played in 163 games (149 starts) for the Detroit Lions (2012-16) — who selected him No. 23 overall in the 2012 draft — along with the Minnesota Vikings (2017-20) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2021).

The Patriots also signed tight end Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster and defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the practice squad.

Brown, 29, split last season between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans and totaled 12 catches for 117 yards in 16 games (eight starts).

–Field Level Media