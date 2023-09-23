Patriots downgrade CB Jonathan Jones to out vs. Jets

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots downgraded cornerback Jonathan Jones and rookie offensive lineman Sidy Sow to out for Sunday’s game against the host New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jones (ankle) and Sow (concussion) initially were listed as questionable to face the Jets (1-1).

The Patriots (0-2) will be without three of their top four cornerbacks. Both Jack Jones and Marcus Jones previously were placed on injured reserve.

Jonathan Jones, 30, had one tackle and one pass deflection in New England’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10 before sitting out in Week 2. He has 331 tackles, 11 interceptions and eight forced fumbles in 102 career games (44 starts) with the Patriots.

Sow, 25, was a fourth-round pick of New England in April. He started the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Eagles.

–Field Level Media