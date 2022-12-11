WATCH: Patrick Mahomes goes Superman with absurd TD pass

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, anything Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does on the field can’t be considered too much of a surprise.

The inferior Denver Broncos found that out early and often during Sunday’s game at Mile High. With Denver up 6-0 early in the second quarter, Mahomes showed the division rivals exactly what he has to offer.

The former NFL MVP found himself pressured by the Broncos before opting to roll right against the pressure and finding Jerick McKinnon a few yards down the field. However, it’s the pass that stood out the most as Mahomes went full Superman. Check it out.

It wasn’t one of Mahomes’ side-arm passes. But it might have actually been better. Talk about being able to improvise and set your team up for success. McKinnon ended up taking it the distance for a 56-yard touchdown on third-and-2 to give the Chiefs what seems to be an insurmountable lead.

Patrick Mahomes stats (2022): 66% completion, 3,808 yards, 32 total touchdowns, 8 INT

Mahomes is certainly playing at an MVP level. The same thing can’t be said for his Week 14 opponent, Russell Wilson. In fact, this game was flexed out of “Sunday Night Football” due to the Broncos’ struggles.