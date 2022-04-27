fbpx
Published April 27, 2022

Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas, forward Anton Lundell day-to-day

Apr 23, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) controls the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas and forward Anton Lundell are day-to-day and will sit out the final two games of the regular season for precautionary measures, interim coach Andrew Brunette said Wednesday.

The Panthers (57-17-6, 120 points) have already locked up the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They wrap up the schedule with road games at Ottawa on Thursday and at Montreal on Friday.

Gudas has a lower-body injury and Lundell is dealing with an upper-body injury. Both skated in Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Boston.

Gudas, 31, has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) and 105 penalty minutes in 77 games this season.

Lundell, 20, has 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 65 games during his rookie campaign. He was Florida’s first-round pick (12th overall) in 2020.

–Field Level Media

