Pair share lead at weather-delayed Wyndham Championship

South Korean Sungjae Im and rookie Brandon Wu are tied atop the leaderboard at the Wyndham Championship, suspended due to dangerous weather in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday.

Play was suspended twice during Saturday’s third round, the first at 12:20 p.m. ET and the second at 4:15 p.m. at Sedgefield Country Club. The first delay lasted for one hour and five minutes before the round resumed.

The 74 players who have yet to complete the third round will resume Sunday at 7:30 a.m. Final round tee times will consist of threesomes off split tees beginning at approximately 10:15 a.m. local time.

Im and Wu sit at 12 under for the tourney midway through their third round. Im was 4 under for the day through 11 holes while Wu was 3 under, also through 11 holes.

John Huh and Joohyung Kim are right behind at 11 under while six players are tied for fifth at 10 under, just two shots back. One of those golfers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, completed his third round with a 7-under 63 to vault up the leaderboard.

Im had carded four birdies with a bogey through 11 holes when play was suspended. Im is in search of his third victory on the PGA Tour.

Wu posted a bogey on No. 2 but then carded two birdies and an eagle on No. 11 when played was halted. Wu is in search of his first victory on tour in his 36th start.

Will Zalatoris also finished his round, recording a 66 to move into a tie for 15th at 7 under. Zalatoris parted ways with his caddie, Ryan Goble, following Friday’s second round.

“It was the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career,” Zalatoris said Saturday. “Ryan’s a brother for life. We’ve kind of had a rough month together and it was starting to affect our relationship.

“Obviously you can tell how hard this decision was on me, especially the timing of it, but I think it was just getting a little unhealthy for both of us and it was — obviously it hurts.”

Zalatoris said Joel Stock will be on his bag through the FedEx Cup playoffs.

