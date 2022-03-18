Pair of late goals help Bruins finish off Jets

Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal with 4:47 remaining in the third period to lift the visiting Boston Bruins to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored and set up a goal, Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also tallied and Charlie Coyle notched three assists as the Bruins improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14 games.

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves and denied Nikolaj Ehlers on a penalty shot in the first period for Boston.

David Pastrnak, who was playing in his 500th career NHL game, appeared to sustain an oblique injury late in the first period after stepping on a puck. He returned to the contest to start the second, however.

The Bruins already were playing without captain Patrice Bergeron, who missed his second straight game due to an upper-body injury.

Boston took advantage of Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon’s delay of game penalty late in the third period.

Stationed in front of the net, Hall scored when his second effort while falling to the ice eluded Connor Hellebuyck (41 saves) to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead. It was Hall’s 13th goal of the season.

McAvoy scored into the empty net with 31 seconds to play to seal the win.

Marchand and Jake DeBrusk executed a brilliant give-and-go in transition to open the scoring at 4:42 of the second period. DeBrusk settled an aerial pass from Marchand before returning the favor to the latter for his 25th goal of the season and second in as many games.

Frederic doubled the advantage just 2 1/2 minutes later after tucking the puck inside the right post for his career-high fifth goal of the season.

Evgeny Svechnikov skated through the slot before wristing a shot that Adam Lowry deflected past Ullmark to halve the deficit at 2:29 of the third period. Lowry’s goal was his 10th of the season and second in as many games.

Ehlers solved Ullmark to forge a 2-2 tie at 3:54 of the third. Ehlers’ goal was his 17th of the season and third in as many games.

–Field Level Media