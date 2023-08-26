Padres place INF Jake Cronenworth on IL with wrist fracture

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres placed infielder Jake Cronenworth on the injured list with a fractured right wrist and recalled shortstop Matthew Batten from Triple-A El Paso.

Cronenworth, 29, was hit by a pitch late in Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. While the non-displaced fracture will not require surgery, Cronenworth is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. There is no exact timetable on a return.

“Hopefully if we make the playoffs, I will be back,” Cronenworth said, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Despite a high-profile roster, the Padres are a disappointing 61-68 and in fourth place in the National League West. They were 6 1/2 games off the pace in the NL wild-card chase heading into play Saturday.

In 127 games this season, Cronenworth was batting .229 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs. His seven triples were tied for the NL lead. In four major league seasons, all with the Padres, he is a career .249 hitter with 52 home runs and 227 RBIs.

Batten, 28, was 6-for-23 with a home run in 13 games for the Padres earlier this season. He has 28 games of major league experience over the past two seasons.

–Field Level Media