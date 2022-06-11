Padres get 10th-inning walk-off win over Rockies in Game 1 of doubleheader

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Ghost runner Manny Machado scored from second on a wild pitch and a throwing error by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz with two out in the 10th inning Saturday afternoon to give the San Diego Padres a walk-off, 2-1 win over visiting Colorado in the first game of a day/night doubleheader.

Machado opened the 10th at second and was still there after Rockies reliever Carlos Estevez struck out Luke Voit then retired Sergio Alcantara on a high fly to center. But as his first pitch to Jose Azocar bounced away from Diaz, Machado made a late break for third. The catcher’s throw to third sailed down the line, allowing Machado to score for the Padres’ fifth walk-off win of the season.

Right-hander Steven Wilson (4-1), the fourth reliever used by the Padres, retired the Rockies in order in the top of the 10th to earn the win. Estevez (1-4) took the loss. The Padres are 7-3 in extra-inning games.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the third on Trent Grisham’s one-out homer to right off Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. It was Grisham’s fourth homer of the season and his third in his past 13 games.

But Feltner was masterful against the Padres offense while the Rockies had Padres starter Nick Martinez in trouble several times before tying the game in the sixth.

Grisham was the only Padre to reach base against Feltner, who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to make this start, before Jurickson Profar singled with two out in the sixth to end a 10-pitch battle. Jake Cronenworth then drew a walk before Machado popped out to end the threat.

The Rockies had runners on second and third with one out in the fourth on C.J. Cron’s one-hop double into the stands, which prevented Connor Joe from scoring from first. But Machado threw out Joe at the plate on Brendan Rodgers’ sharp grounder to third.

But Colorado got a break to go its way in the sixth. Charlie Blackmon struck out leading off the inning, but reached first on Martinez’s wild pitch. Blackmon then scored the tying from first on Rodgers’ double to right center. The Rockies then loaded the bases on a pair of walks before Sam Hilliard grounded out to end the inning.

Feltner gave up one run on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings. Martinez gave up one run on five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

