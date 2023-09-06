Packers WRs Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson miss practice

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers’ top two wideouts, second-year players Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, both missed the team’s first official practice of Week 1 with hamstring injuries.

Both will show up on the injury report, released later Wednesday, ahead of the team’s regular-season opener at the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Doubs, 23, finished with 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. He played in 13 games, starting seven.

Watson, 24, recorded 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games (11 starts) in his rookie season in 2022.

Rookie Jayden Reed is slated to be the Packers’ third starting wide receiver.

Rookies Malik Heath and Dontayvion Wicks — are behind Doubs and Watson, too, making the Packers’ receiving corps the youngest in the NFL after the offseason departures of Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Starting safety Darnell Savage returned to practice after missing practice Thursday.

Sunday’s game marks the debut of the Jordan Love era in Green Bay. Love has appeared in just 10 games in two seasons behind Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets in the offseason.

